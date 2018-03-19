Watch weekend’s four-goal heroes in Europe’s top five

Related News

It was a weekend of goals and more goals in the English Premier League, which was an abridged version because of the FA Cup quarterfinals to the Serie A and then the La Liga where the winner is all but confirmed.

EPL – Mohamed Salah

The nippy Egyptian was just one of the players in July when Jurgen Klopp shelled out $52 million to bring him in from Roma but seven months from that purchase, Salah is a name on every football lip in Europe and beyond. Salah has 28 goals spread over four matches and the four-goal salvo against Watford was the first time he was scoring three or more in one match.

Watch his goals against Watford:

La Liga – Cristiano Ronaldo

The months of September to December 2017 were like an ode to the demise of Ronaldo but 2018 has become a stellar one. The Real Madrid talisman has now scored 21 goals in 13 games – and just the three from penalties.

Watch his goals against Girona:

Serie A – Mauro Icardi

The last goal Icardi scored before Inter Milan travelled to Sampdoria on Sunday was against Fiorentina on January 5 but he was back to goal scoring form by banging in four away to Sampdoria. The Argentine, who is seeking to be Jorge Sampaoli’s first choice striker at the Russia 2018 World Cup, now has 22 goals in league action this season.

Watch his goals against Sampdoria: