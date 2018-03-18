Super Eagles open camp for friendly

Super-Eagles
Nigerian Super Eagles used to illustrate the story.

The Super Eagles’ camp ahead of Friday’s international friendly against the Bialo-Czerwoni, the senior national team of Poland, will open in the Polish city of Wroclaw on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two teams bound for the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup will face off at the 43,000-capacity Stadium Wroclaw.

Nigeria’s 28-man squad has been picked to also serve the purpose of the friendly against Serbia, at The Hive in London four days later.

Team Administrator Enebi Achor disclosed in a statement by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Sunday in Abuja that the Eagles would be staying at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Wroclaw.

THE SQUAD’S FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna, Spain); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa)

Defenders: Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Tyronne Ebuehi (Ado Den Haag, The Netherlands); Olaoluwa Aina (Hull City, England); Elderson Echiejile (Cercle Brugge KSV, Belgium); Brian Idowu (Amkar Perm, Russia)

Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); William Ekong (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey); Stephen Eze (Lokomotiv Plovdiv, Bulgaria)

Midfielders: Mikel Obi (Tianjin Teda, China); Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England)

Oghenekaro Etebo (Las Palmas, Spain); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel); Uche Agbo (Standard Liege, Belgium); Joel Obi (Torino FC, Italy)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Victor Moses (Chelsea FC, England)

Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai, China); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Junior Ajayi (Al Ahly, Egypt); Gabriel Okechukwu (Akwa United).

(NAN)

