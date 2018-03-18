FA Cup: How Manchester United zoomed into semi final

Related News

Manchester United are through to the semi final phase of the Emirates FA Cup after they beat Brighton 2-0 on Saturday night at Old Trafford.

With the EPL title already off their grip and their recent ouster from the Champions League, the FA Cup is the only avenue left to win a silverware for United and they are indeed taking it seriously.

Nemanja Matic played a part in both United goals, setting up Romelu Lukaku for the first and netting the second himself in the final 10 minutes to seal United’s place at Wembley.

Though it wasn’t the best of displays from Jose Mourinho’s men, they did enough to get the result they wanted.

Earlier in the day, Tottenham Hotspur booked the first FA Cup semi-final ticket; beating Swansea City 3-0.

On Sunday, Nigerian stars, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, as well as Victor Moses, are all expected in action as Leicester City take on Chelsea.

Wigan who sent Manchester City packing from the FA Cup will host Southampton in the last quarterfinal pairing.