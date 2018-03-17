CAF Champions League: MFM FC lose 6-0 in Algeria

Related News

Nigeria Professional Football League side, MFM FC, have dropped out of the CAF Champions League after they were beaten on Saturday in their second leg First Round tie by MC Alger.

The Olukoya Boys had managed a 2-1 win in their reverse tie, but MC Alger came out smoking, beating the Nigeria flag bearers 6-0 on Saturday.

MFM FC shipped in four goals in the first half and two more were added to see MC Alger progress with a 7-2 aggregate scoreline.

MFM FC will now wait to see who they will face in the second-tier CAF Confederation Cup playoffs.

Meanwhile, attention will now shift to Kano where Plateau United, Nigeria’s other campaigners in the Champions League will be taking on Etoile du Sahel in their second leg first round tie on Sunday.