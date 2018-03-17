EPL: Salah sets new records as Liverpool thrash Watford

Related News

Mohamed Salah set multiple records on Saturday as Liverpool turned on the style to beat Watford 5-0 in their Premier League clash at Anfield.

The Egyptian scored four goals and provided an assist as the Reds firmly kept their top four aspirations alive.

The goals by Salah came in the 4th, 43rd, 77th and 85th minute in the largely one-sided encounter.

Among other records, Salah on Saturday became the first player to score as much as three Premier League goals under Jurgen Klopp.

The Egyptian with 36 goals to his name already became the player to score most goals in his debut season at Liverpool.

Spanish striker Fernando Torres with 33 goals was hitherto that record holder.

With Saturday’s win, Liverpool are still in third place with 63 points from 31 games.

In the other Saturday games in the Premier League, Crystal Palace eased their relegation worries a bit with a 0-2 win away to Huddersfield.

There was also an away win for Everton who came from behind to beat Stoke City 2-1.

On their part, West Brom look destined for the life in the Championship as they were beaten 2-1 by AFC Bournemouth despite scoring first in the game.