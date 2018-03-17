Yaya Toure set for surprise Cote D’Ivoire return

Yayah Toure

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure will return to international football more than three years since his last game for his country, after being named in the squad for friendlies in France.

Toure who will turn 35 in May has shunned internationals since leading the Ivorians to the African Nations Cup title in early 2015 .

He made a surprise announcement in December that he wanted to return in spite of the country failing to reach this year’s World Cup finals.

Eric Bailly of Manchester United and Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha, both just back from injury, were also named by caretaker coach Ibrahim Kamara.

The trio are named by Kamara in a 24-man squad to play Togo on March 24 and Moldova three days later.

(Reuters/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.