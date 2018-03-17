Four matches to watch this weekend

Related News

Plateau United v Etoile du Sahel @Sani Abacha Stadium @2pm on Mar 18

Kennedy Boboye needs his team to score two goals without reply – a situation that is much better than what would have been if the first leg had ended after 53 minutes on March 6 in Sousse.

Goals from Raphael Ayagwa and Tosin Omoleye in the 70th and 81st minutes have given the Nigeria Professional Football League champions some hope going into the second leg that will be played in Kano, instead of Jos.

Okiemute Ordah conceded three goals in less than 10 minutes and had to be replaced by Dele Ajiboye in the 14th minute. Ajiboye is likely to start on Sunday and is expected to put in a strong performance to help Plateau scale the Etoile hurdle as they channel their anger and frustration at the supposed biased officiating of the Algerian centre referee in that first leg.

All the referees on Sunday will come from Angola.

First leg highlights

Current Form: Plateau Utd [L-L-W-W-L]; Etoile [L-W-W-W-W]

Head to head

06/03/18 CCL Etoile du Sahel 4 – 2 Plateau United

Prediction: Plateau Utd 3-1 Etoile

Leicester v Chelsea @King Power Stadium @5:30pm on Mar 18

The last time Leicester City beat Chelsea at the King Power, the Chelsea manager was sacked thereafter and that same scenario may hold for this encounter.

After falling at the Barcelona hurdle in the Champions League, Antonio Conte knows that another defeat could see him get back to Italy earlier than he planned.

Just like he said they would suffer against Barcelona and they suffered, Conte has said Sunday’s tie will not be an easy one. “It’s a great competition – the oldest competition in the world. Last season we did very well to reach the final at Wembley, and now we have this possibility to reach the semi-final again.”

For the Foxes and their manager, Claude Puel, the 2015/16 EPL Champions can push on and win this Cup they have never won in their history despite three final appearances.

“It’s in our stadium. It is a good opportunity, a chance to see perhaps the semi-finals. For Chelsea, it is the same. It will be the last opportunity for this team also to win something this season.”

This should be an exciting contest between two teams, whose greatest strengths are in counter-attacking.

Current Form: Leicester [W-D-D-W-L]; Chelsea [L-W-L-L-D]

Head to head

13/01/18 PRL Chelsea 0 – 0 Leicester

09/09/17 PRL Leicester 1 – 2 Chelsea

14/01/17 PRL Leicester 0 – 3 Chelsea

15/10/16 PRL Chelsea 3 – 0 Leicester

20/09/16 LEC Leicester 2 – 4 Chelsea

Prediction: Leicester City 2-3 Chelsea

Fenerbahce v Galatasaray @ Sukru Saracoglu Stadium @5pm on Mar 17

It is the weekend of the Eternal Rivalry and judging from the atmosphere during Fenerbahce’s training, the atmosphere at the Ulker Stadyumu Fenerbahçe Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi in İstanbul on Saturday will be fevered and electric.

Fenerbahce are six points behind Galatasaray, current league leaders with nine matches left in the season.

Fenerbahce would have been within three points of the leaders if they hadn’t lost at home to Akhisarspor at the beginning of March; so this is another opportunity to make a last minute dash to the finishing line.

Galatasaray are on a four-match winning run that has taken them to the head of the table with the best goals differential in the league even though they have only beaten their rivals once in their last five meetings.

Current Form: Fenerbahce [W-L-D-L-W]; Galatasaray [W-W-W-W-L]

Head to head

22/10/17 SÜL Galatasaray 0 – 0 Fenerbahce

23/04/17 SÜL Galatasaray 0 – 1 Fenerbahce

20/11/16 SÜL Fenerbahce 2 – 0 Galatasaray

26/05/16 CUP Galatasaray 1 – 0 Fenerbahce

13/04/16 SÜL Galatasaray 0 – 0 Fenerbahce

Prediction: Fenerbahce 2 – 0 Galatasaray

Marseille v Lyon @Stade Vélodrome @9pm on Mar 18

The season has petered out for Lyon and the only thing left to play for is a place in Europe, preferably the Champions League.

Those three points at stake on Sunday will take both teams nearer that ambition with nine matches left. Marseille are in third place – the last Champions League spot and four points ahead of Lyon, who were surprisingly dumped out of the Europa League on Thursday despite holding a first leg advantage over CSKA Moscow.

Marseille were also in action and won convincingly away to Athletic Bilbao 5-2 on aggregate. Who has the better mental fortitude? Can Lyon make a late run for UCL action? Watch and get the answers on Sunday!

Current Form: Marseille [W-W-W-D-L]; Lyon [L-W-W-D-L]

Head to head

17/12/17 LI1 Lyon 2 – 0 Marseille

31/01/17 CDF Marseille 2 – 1 Lyon

22/01/17 LI1 Lyon 3 – 1 Marseille

18/09/16 LI1 Marseille 0 – 0 Lyon

24/01/16 LI1 Lyon 1 – 1 Marseille

Prediction: Marseille 3-1 Lyon