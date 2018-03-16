Europa League: Ahmed Musa to face Iwobi in quarter finals

Related News

The two noticeable Nigerian players left in European cup competitions this season, Ahmed Musa and Alex Iwobi, will be facing off in the quarter-finals stage of the Europa League.

In the draws conducted on Friday, Arsenal who sent AC Milan packing were drawn against CSKA Moscow who shocked many to dump out French giants Olympique Lyon.

Spanish side Atletico Madrid, who are second in La Liga, face Sporting Lisbon of Portugal.

In the other ties Germany’s RB Leipzig play Marseille from France, while Italian club Lazio face Salzburg of Austria.

The first leg of the ties will be on April 5, with the second leg a week later on April 12.

Arsene Wenger has not won any European silverware since taking charge of Arsenal in 1996, and as well as winning the competition, the tournament appears to be the side’s best chance of qualifying for the Uefa Champions League next season.

Europa Cup quarter-finals draw

RB Leipzig v Marseille

Arsenal v CSKA Moscow

Atletico Madrid v Sporting Lisbon

Lazio v Red Bull Salzburg