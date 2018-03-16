Champions League: Liverpool to face Man City

Liverpool have been drawn to face Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals.
In the draws conducted on Friday, Juventus will face Real Madrid in the last eight.
Barcelona will take on Roma while Bayern Munich face Sevilla in the last pairing.
The first legs will be on April 3 and 4, with the returns a week later.
Draw in full
Barcelona vs Roma
Sevilla vs Bayern Munich
Juventus vs Real Madrid
Liverpool vs Manchester City.
