Champions League: Liverpool to face Man City

Related News

Liverpool have been drawn to face Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals.

In the draws conducted on Friday, Juventus will face Real Madrid in the last eight.

Barcelona will take on Roma while Bayern Munich face Sevilla in the last pairing.

The first legs will be on April 3 and 4, with the returns a week later.

Draw in full

Barcelona vs Roma

Sevilla vs Bayern Munich

Juventus vs Real Madrid

Liverpool vs Manchester City.