Champions League: Liverpool to face Man City

Liverpool and Man. City

Liverpool have been drawn to face Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals.

In the draws conducted on Friday, Juventus will face Real Madrid in the last eight.

Barcelona will take on Roma while Bayern Munich face Sevilla in the last pairing.

The first legs will be on April 3 and 4, with the returns a week later.

Draw in full

Barcelona vs Roma

Sevilla vs Bayern Munich

Juventus vs Real Madrid

Liverpool vs Manchester City.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.