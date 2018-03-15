Europa League: Ahmed Musa scores as CSKA beat Lyon in five-goal thriller

Nigerian player, Ahmed Musa who plays for CSK Moscow. [Photo credit: NigerianEye]

Ahmed Musa and his CSKA Moscow teammates put up a breathtaking performance on Thursday night as they sent French giants, Lyon, packing from the Europa League.

CSKA had lost the first leg tie by a lone goal in Moscow and many had predicted their exit after Thursday’s second leg.

However, the Red Army came determined to the Groupama Stadium and they struck first in the 39th minute through Aleksandr Golovin.

Though CSKA held on to their lead till half time, Lyon were back on level terms 13 minutes into the second half.

On the hour mark, Ahmed Musa gave CSKA a lifeline when he made the score for the night 2-1 with a well-taken goal.

Five minutes after Musa’s goal, Pontus Wernbloom made it 3-1 in favour of CSKA and though Lyon pulled one back to make it 2-3, it was not enough to save them from crashing out.

While the aggregate score was 3-3, CSKA Moscow progressed on the away goals’ through.

In the other Europa League game with a level of Nigerian interest, Alex Iwobi’s Arsenal are also through to the quarter-final after they did a double over Ac Milan.

The Gunners who won 2-0 at San Siro in the first leg, completed the job at the Emirates beating Genaro Gattuso’s men 3-1 on Thursday night.

Arsenal progressed with 5-2 aggregate scoreline and would now wait to see who their quarter-final opponents will be on Friday.

Europa League – Round of 16 Results

Lokomotiv Moscow 1 – 5 Atletico Madrid

Athletic Bilbao 1 – 2 Marseille

Dynamo Kyiv 0 – 2 Lazio

AETViktoria Plzen 2 – 1 Sporting CP

Zenit St. Petersburg 1 – 1 RasenBallsport Leipzig

Arsenal 3 – 1 AC Milan

Lyon 2 – 3 CSKA Moscow

Salzburg 0 – 0 Borussia Dortmund

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.