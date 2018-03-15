Europa League: Ahmed Musa scores as CSKA beat Lyon in five-goal thriller

Related News

Ahmed Musa and his CSKA Moscow teammates put up a breathtaking performance on Thursday night as they sent French giants, Lyon, packing from the Europa League.

CSKA had lost the first leg tie by a lone goal in Moscow and many had predicted their exit after Thursday’s second leg.

However, the Red Army came determined to the Groupama Stadium and they struck first in the 39th minute through Aleksandr Golovin.

Though CSKA held on to their lead till half time, Lyon were back on level terms 13 minutes into the second half.

On the hour mark, Ahmed Musa gave CSKA a lifeline when he made the score for the night 2-1 with a well-taken goal.

Five minutes after Musa’s goal, Pontus Wernbloom made it 3-1 in favour of CSKA and though Lyon pulled one back to make it 2-3, it was not enough to save them from crashing out.

While the aggregate score was 3-3, CSKA Moscow progressed on the away goals’ through.

In the other Europa League game with a level of Nigerian interest, Alex Iwobi’s Arsenal are also through to the quarter-final after they did a double over Ac Milan.

The Gunners who won 2-0 at San Siro in the first leg, completed the job at the Emirates beating Genaro Gattuso’s men 3-1 on Thursday night.

Arsenal progressed with 5-2 aggregate scoreline and would now wait to see who their quarter-final opponents will be on Friday.

Europa League – Round of 16 Results

Lokomotiv Moscow 1 – 5 Atletico Madrid

Athletic Bilbao 1 – 2 Marseille

Dynamo Kyiv 0 – 2 Lazio

AETViktoria Plzen 2 – 1 Sporting CP

Zenit St. Petersburg 1 – 1 RasenBallsport Leipzig

Arsenal 3 – 1 AC Milan

Lyon 2 – 3 CSKA Moscow

Salzburg 0 – 0 Borussia Dortmund