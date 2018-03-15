Nigeria fails to move on FIFA new ranking

Related News

There was no movement for the Nigerian national team in the latest FIFA rankings released by the world football governing on Thursday.

The Super Eagles retained their previous 52nd position in the world and seventh in Africa in the March FIFA rankings.

Nigeria had 609 points, two points below Cameroon that is the 51st in the world.

The top five is unaltered, with Germany still on top, while Poland that will be up against the Super Eagles in a friendly are the only movers in the top 20, having climbed into joint-sixth position alongside Spain.

Tunisia remains the top African country, standing on the 23rd position, followed by Senegal on the 27th and DR Congo on the 39th.

The Super Eagles’ World Cup Group D foe, Argentina, is on the 4th place while Croatia is on 15th and Iceland on 18th.

The next edition of the rankings will be released on April 12.