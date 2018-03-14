Champions League: Messi nets 100th goal as Chelsea crash out

Related News

Lionel Messi on Wednesday night at Camp Nou reached another milestone as the Argentine joined the century club; scoring his 99th and 100th Champions League goal in the 3-0 thumping of Chelsea.

Messi had struggled to score in previous meetings against Chelsea but having broken the jinx last time out in London, the Barcelona star tore the Blues into shreds in Wednesday’s second leg Round of 16 tie.

With the tie initially tied at 1-1 after the first leg, Messi gave Barcelona the best possible start in the second leg; scoring inside two minutes before providing an assist for Ousmane Dembele in the 20th minute.

Any hope for a comeback by Chelsea was extinguished in the 63rd minute when Messi scored his second of the night and 100th champions league goal.

Barcelona progressed into the last eight with a 4-1 aggregate score line

In the other Wednesday game, Bayern Munich confirmed their superiority over Besiktas; beating them 3-1 on the night and 8-1 on aggregate having won the first leg 5-0 at the Allianz Arena.