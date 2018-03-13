Champions League: Sevilla knock out Manchester United

Related News

Manchester United have crashed out of the UEFA Champions League after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat on Tuesday night against Sevilla.

The Red Devils had forced out a barren draw in the reverse fixture in Spain and many had predicted that Jose Mourinho’s men would seal their passage to the quarter final with any manner of win at Old Trafford.

However, that was not the case as Sevilla came tops courtesy of quickfire goals from second-half substitute Wissam Ben Yedder in the 74th and 78th minute.

Though Romelu Lukakku pulled one back, it was too little too late as Manchester United’s adventure in Europe ended abruptly.

Before now, Totenham Hotspur had also crashed out.

In the other Tuesday game, Edin Dzeko fired Roma into the quarter final with his 52nd minute goal.

Though the Italians lost the first leg 2-1, they progressed through on the away goals’ rule.