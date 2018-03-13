Guardiola suffers from low self-esteem – Bayern Doctor

Related News

Pep Guardiola divides the football fraternity contentiously. While some see him as the best thing to happen to football management in the last decade, others see him as a manager who does not have good interpersonal relations.

In an autobiography to be released by Bayern Munich doctor, Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt, Guardiola was described as someone who wants to know he is the one in charge at all times.

“I think Guardiola is someone with weak self-confidence, who will do anything to disguise that from people. That’s why he seems to live in constant fear, not so much of defeat, but of losing power or authority.”

Muller-Wohlfahrt is not the first person to accuse Guardiola of not knowing how to treat people, who are not cowed by his reputation and achievements.

In an interview on BEIN Sports in 2014, former Barcelona striker, Samuel Eto’o, described his former manager as one who lacks respect.

“Guardiola has never had the courage to say things in front of me. He passed by the players.

“Xavi told me they wanted me to stay but I had to talk to Pep. I say ‘Never, if you do not respect me, I do not respect you.'”

Another former player, not complementary to Guardiola in words is Manchester United forward, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who described the manager as a ‘coward’ in an interview with the Daily Telegraph.

“I went to talk to him. I’m here to talk, if you think it’s for another reason then we can’t talk.

“I said: ‘I believe that you are sacrificing some players for one player, Messi’.

“He said: ‘I don’t think this is the case but I understand what you say. I will take care of it, no problem, I will solve everything’. I thought it would be OK. The following game I was on the bench. I don’t say anything, I work.

“Second match bench again. I thought he solved it well and he was not talking to me or explaining. Third match, bench. Then the fourth match comes and bench again.

“I think something is strange. From that moment he stopped talking to me, looking at me. I go into a room and he walks out of it. He was not a bad person, but the most immature I’ve had because a man solves his problems.”

Meanwhile, Muller-Wohlfahrt who ended 38 years of service to Bayern in 2015 under the reins of Guardiola was reinstated as soon as the Spaniard left the club.

Muller-Wohlfahrt continued: “Guardiola didn’t have any trust in me and my team. On the one hand, he showed no interest in medical questions, and on the other hand, he demanded miracles from us.

“In his first season, we had many more muscular injuries than before. He thought he knew better on everything. He would do a five-minute warm-up, and think it was fine. It was never going to go well,” added Muller-Wohlfahrt.

Although Bayern were successful locally in Guardiola’s three years at the helm, he never took the ex-Champions League winners to the final of Europe’s premier club competition.