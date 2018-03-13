Friendly rivalry pushing Super Eagles to excel in Russia – Etebo

Related News

Oghenekaro Etebo believes two or more players are contesting every position in the Super Eagles – a position he posits is good for the team as they prepare for another assault on the FIFA World cup.

In an interview with ACL Sports, published on Twitter, at his base in Las Palmas, Etebo warned that the Super Eagles are not going to Russia to joke.

“For sure Nigeria is going to do well in the World Cup, believe me,” Etebo stated confidently.

“Believe me, it is not going to be easy but we are going to do well – trust me,” said by a player who has held his own since transferring to La Liga from Portugal in January and one who scored four goals in one game at the 2016 Olympics.

Etebo continued: “It is going to be really tough for everyone [invited for the two friendlies] and everyone should put on their seat belts as Nigeria has a lot of players playing in Europe and it is important because every position has to have two, three players.

“It is a good competitive game amongst each other and it is important to have a team like that because if one man just sits and he is going to be the only one playing, he is going to feel so relaxed sometime but at times when you have a rival for your position is very important,”

Etebo has been a squad member for the Eagles’ last couple of matches but he is hoping to force his way into the starting 11 going by his recent performances for Las Palmas.

The 22-year-old also revealed that his favoured position is the second striker role; though he added he could play from whatever position his team needs him to play. He should play some part in the friendly matches against Poland and Serbia scheduled for March 23 and 26 respectively.