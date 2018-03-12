Nigeria Football League: Kwara United sack Coach

The management of Kwara United FC has announced the sack of the club’s technical adviser and coach, John Obuh.

The relegation-threatened club explained in a press statement on Monday that they had to part ways with Obuh following the not-too-impressive performance of the club in the elite division since moving up from the Nigeria National League, NNL.

A statement signed by the media officer of the club, Abdul Bibire, on behalf of the clubs’ president, Oladimeji Thompson, said the two parties reached an agreement following a meeting facilitated by the Kwara state football association’s chairman Busari Ishola.

The statement further explained that the decision became necessary in view of the yearnings of the majority to move the club forward.

Despite the sacking, Mr. Obuh will be long remembered in the history of the club as a passionate and committed coach, it said.

The management of the club also wished Obuh the very best in his future endeavors.

It is understood that a substantive technical adviser would be named soon to avoid creating a vacuum with the exit of Obuh.

Kwara United are presently occupying the bottom spot in the NPFL with a paltry 11 points from the 12 matches played so far this season.

