Nigeria League Round-Up: Lobi Stars go top as Wikki, MFM FC record big wins

There were lots of goals to savour in Bauchi and Lagos on Sunday in the Match Day 12 of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Nafiu Kabuga was the main man in Bauchi as he scored all three goals in Wikki Tourist’s 3-0 win over Rivers United.

The game in Lagos also ended 3-0 as MFM FC took visiting Heartland Warriors to the cleaners at the Agege Stadium now called the ‘Soccer Temple’.

After taking an early lead in the first half through Okorom Stanley, MFM FC added two more goals in the second half with Chuka Uwaga and Tchato Giscard finding the back of the net.

The Olukoya Boys will hope to score as much goals when they travel for their CAF Champions League second leg First Round tie against MC Algers.

In Enugu, Rangers emerged victorious in the Oriental Derby; beating Enyimba by a lone goal.

It was a similar situation in Makurdi as well as in Minna where Lobi Stars and Niger Tornadoes beat their respective opponents, Katsina United and Plateau United 1-0.

The victory for Lobi stars has taken them to the summit of the log as they now have 23 points from 12 games.

However, in Ilorin, Coach John Obuh is increasingly looking destined for the sack as Kwara United could only force out a 1-1 draw at home to El-Kanemi Warriors.

Abia Warriors also got an away point; having played out a 1-1 draw against FC IfeanyiUbah.

NPFL Results

Lobi 1-0 Katsina United

Wikki 3-0 Rivers United

FCIU 1-1 Abia Warriors

Kwara United 1-1 El-Kanemi

Tornadoes 1-0 Plateau United

Yobe Stars 2-0 Kano Pillars

Go Round 1-0 Sunshine Stars

Rangers 1-0 Enyimba

MFM 3-0 Heartland