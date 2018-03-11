EPL: Cech sets new record as Arsenal crush Watford

Arsenal goal keeper, Petr Cech.

Arsenal have ended a run of three successive Premeir League defeats with a morale-boosting 3-0 victory over Watford at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Shkodran Mustafi, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan saw the Gunners build on their Europa League victory at AC Milan on Thursday.

Troy Deeney missed a second-half penalty to get Watford back in the game as Petr Cech became the first goalkeeper to reach 200 Premier League clean sheets.

Nigeria international Alex Iwobi was on for 66 minutes in Sunday’s game.

