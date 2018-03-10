Chelsea beat Crystal Palace without Victor Moses

Related News

The services of Nigerian star, Victor Moses, were not required as Chelsea returned to winning ways on Saturday with a 2-1 victory over relegation battlers, Crystal Palace.

Moses was on the bench for 90 minutes as the Blues did the needful to get all three points from Saturday’s game at Stamford Bridge.

With the crucial Champions League game against Barcelona just a few days away, Antonio Conte opted to bench Moses and stick with Davide Zappacosta at left-back, and that was not a wrong decision after all.

The Blues gave their top-four finish a big boost; thanks to a Willian strike and unfortunate Martin Kelly own goal in the first half.

Palace once again gave a good account of themselves but, just like in meetings with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United over the past fortnight, they fell just short.

Patrick van Aanholt’s late goal proved nothing more than a consolation as the relegation worries for the Eagles is far from over.