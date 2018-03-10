EPL Round-Up: Iheanacho scores, bags assist as Leicester City win big

Related News

Kelechi Iheanacho played a vital role in Leicester City’s big away win over West Brom on Saturday; scoring a goal and bagging an assist for the Foxes.

Though it was West Brom that scored first in Saturday’s Premier League clash at the Hawthorns, Leicester City came from behind to win the game 1-4.

The Baggies took the lead after only eight minutes when Salomon Rondon gave Alan Pardew’s strugglers the perfect start to the match, but Jamie Vardy levelled things up midway through the first half.

Riyad Mahrez then scored for the second game in a row to give the Foxes the lead after the interval, courtesy of an assist from Iheanacho before the Nigerian added a third himself as Leicester moved towards their first win in six games.

Vicente Iborra then capped off the scoring with a late fourth as West Brom slumped to another defeat, leaving them still eight points adrift of safety with now only eight games of the season remaining.

In other centers, Everton with two second half goals beat Brighton 2-0 as they moved to 9th spot on the log.

At the Olympic Stadium in London, West Ham slumped to an unexpected 0-3 loss to Burnley while the game between Huddersfield and Swansea City failed to provide any goals.

Results

England – Premier League March 10

Manchester United 2 – 1 Liverpool

Everton 2 – 0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Huddersfield Town 0 – 0 Swansea City

Newcastle United 3 – 0 Southampton

West Bromwich Albion 1 – 4 Leicester City

West Ham United 0 – 3 Burnley