Malawi football match ends with referee killing player

A referee is facing murder charges after football players forced him to kill a member of an opposing team in southern Malawi, police said Friday.

The referee was overseeing a football match between two local teams, Billiat FC and Chilengo FC, in the town of Thyolo on Wednesday, when Chilengo FC players refused to accept the referee’s decision to invalidate a goal, district police spokesman Benjamin Foster told dpa.

In the ensuing scuffle, the referee fled to a nearby house, which the players lit on fire to smoke him out, according to Foster.

When the referee ran out of the burning building, the players forced him to beat a Billiat FC player with a stick, the spokesman said.

The player later died of his injuries in hospital, added Foster.

“The referee turned himself over … He is facing murder charges,” he said.

(dpa/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.