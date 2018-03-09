Four matches to watch this weekend

Related News

Enugu Rangers v Enyimba @Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium @4pm on March 11

Enyimba currently does not know how to lose while Rangers are not so formidable in Enugu – a potent mix for an entertaining match you would say. Amazingly, Rangers and Enyimba have scored eights goals in 11 and 10 matches respectively but Enyimba are fourth on the table with 17 points while Rangers with 15 points are eighth. This tie also sees Rangers’ coach, Gbenga Ogunbote face the side he coached last season. Ifeanyi Ogbodo, writing on Twitter said, “Target practice is more important – we must score more than one goal come Sunday.”

Enyimba has scored two goals in consecutive matches, which could mean danger for Rangers, as they have not scored more than one goal in their last 10 matches.

Current Form: Rangers [D-L-D-W-D]; Enyimba [W-W-D-W-D]

Head to head

Sun 03/09/17 NPF Rangers 1 – 1 Enyimba

Sun 02/04/17 NPF Enyimba 2 – 1 Rangers

Sun 31/07/16 NPF Enyimba 1 – 1 Rangers

Sun 27/03/16 NPF Rangers 2 – 1 Enyimba

Sun 02/08/15 NPF Enyimba 1 – 1 Rangers

Prediction: Rangers 1-1 Enyimba

Man. Utd v Liverpool @Old Trafford @1:30pm on March 10

This is a clash between two rivals in the true sense chasing the second spot on the EPL table. It is the pragmatist [Jose Mourinho] versus the romantic [Jurgen Klopp] with no goals between them this season. Liverpool defender, Dejan Lovren, properly captures that difference in mentality, “For them, it will be maybe a point good but for us, we never play for a point.” There is also that reunion between Mohamed Salah, February’s Player of the month, who has scored in the previous five EPL matches, and his former manager at Chelsea, who did not give him much of a chance. United boast a good record against Liverpool at Old Trafford – 10 wins in their last 13 EPL meetings while Liverpool, under Klopp, is the most potent away side in Europe’s top five leagues – 34 at the last count.

Will both sides go for the win or will Mourinho still put on the handbrakes, looking for the point that will keep his team in second place?

Current Form: Man. Utd [W-W-D-W-L]; Liverpool [D-W-W-W-W]

Head to head

Sat 14/10/17 PRL Liverpool 0 – 0 Man. Utd

Sun 15/01/17 PRL Man. Utd 1 – 1 Liverpool

Mon 17/10/16 PRL Liverpool 0 – 0 Man. Utd

Thu 17/03/16 UEL Man. Utd 1 – 1 Liverpool

Thu 10/03/16 UEL Liverpool 2 – 0 Man. Utd

Prediction: Man. Utd 1-2 Liverpool

Inter Milan v Napoli @San Siro @8:45pm on March 11

This is the perfect match for the weekend in Italy. Napoli were shocked by Roma last weekend while Inter, who forced Napoli to drop points for the first time this season in October looks to have reawakened. Napoli may start this match in second place as Juventus play Udinese earlier [they also have a game in hand] and that will surely increase the pressure on Maurizio Sarri’s team to get a win at San Siro. Inter, for now, are safe in their Europa League slot but they are itching to return to the Champions League, which should make this match an effective shootout. An exciting prospect in view!

Current Form: Inter Milan [W-L-W-D-D]; Napoli [L-W-W-W-L]

Head to head

Sat 21/10/17 SEA Napoli 0 – 0 Inter Milan

Sun 30/04/17 SEA Inter Milan 0 – 1 Napoli

Fri 02/12/16 SEA Napoli 3 – 0 Inter Milan

Sat 16/04/16 SEA Inter Milan 2 – 0 Napoli

Tue 19/01/16 COI Napoli 0 – 2 Inter Milan

Prediction: Inter Milan 1-2 Napoli

Sevilla v Valencia @ Estadio Ramon Pizjuan @4:15pm on March 10

The fourth spot is the prize – a position which Valencia holds the ace with 11 matches to the end of the season, Sevilla are running out of games to make up the eight-point deficit. With their Champions League second leg away to Manchester United at the back of their minds, Sevilla manager, Vincenzo Montella is caught in a quandary – should his team go all out against Valencia or leave something in the tank for Tuesday? Valencia will be without Santi Mina but Simone Zaza is back and he scored again after a barren run of 11 matches.

Current Form: Sevilla [W-W-L-D-W]; Valencia [W-D-W-W-W]

Head to head

Sat 21/10/17 LAL Valencia 4 – 0 Sevilla

Sun 16/04/17 LAL Valencia 0 – 0 Sevilla

Sat 26/11/16 LAL Sevilla 2 – 1 Valencia

Sun 10/04/16 LAL Valencia 2 – 1 Sevilla

Sun 29/11/15 LAL Sevilla 1 – 0 Valencia

Prediction: Sevilla 2-2 Valencia