Europa League: Arsenal stun AC Milan at San Siro

Arsenal celebrates in their win against Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal celebrates in their win against Tottenham Hotspur (Photo Credit: SkySports)

Troubled English Premier League side, Arsenal FC, shamed their critics on Thursday night as they secured a 2-0 win over AC Milan at San Siro in the first leg of their Europa Round of 16 tie.

The Gunners who have been falling like a pack of cards in their recent outings put up a better display on Thursday; beating their host with two first half goals scored by Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey.

Chief playmaker Mesut Ozil played a direct part in both first-half goals, setting up Mkhitaryan to score his maiden goal as an Arsenal player and then Ramsey who effectively ended Milan’s 13-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Though Arsenal have a two-goal cushion heading to the second leg, not many are confident that they have done enough to seal their berth in the last eight.

Meanwhile, it was not a good outing for Ahmed Musa and his CSKA Moscow teammates who were beaten with a lone goal at home by Lyon.

Musa who played for 87 minutes in Thursday’s game and his teammates now have all to do in the reverse fixture in France in a fortnight.

