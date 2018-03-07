Champions League: Spurs lose quarter final ticket to Juventus

Related News

Juventus are through to the quarter final stage of the UEFA Champions League after they secured a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the Wembley Stadium on Wednesday night.

Spurs did well enough to secure a 2-2 draw away to Juventus in the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League clash in Turin and they also started well in Wednesday’s second leg clash.

The English side were on course for the last eight when taking a deserved lead on the night through Son Heung-min, leaving the visitors in need of a couple of goals with 26 minutes left to play.

Juve did rise to the occasion with Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala living up to their reputations by turning the tie on its head to keep the 2015 and 2017 finalists on course for European glory.

While the Italian giants celebrate their passage, it was big heartache for Harry Kane and his teammates who seemingly blew the chance to join the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool in the last eight.

It was also a bad night for the other English team in action on Wednesday as Manchester City suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Basel.

Luckily for Pep Guardiola’s men, they had won the first leg 4-0; so they progress to the next phase regardless of the loss.

It is however painful for the Citizens that their invincibility at the Etihad Stadium has finally ended after 36 games.