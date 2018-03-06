Champions League: Real Madrid, Liverpool through to quarter-final

Related News

Real Madrid and Liverpool have booked their places in the quarter-final stage of the UEFA Champions League.

While Madrid made it a double over PSG; beating them 2-1 on Tuesday night after previously thumping the Parisians 3-1 at Santiago Bernabeu, Liverpool took their legs of the pedal in their game against FC Porto.

The Reds who had won the first leg 5-0 in Portugal only played out a barren draw at Anfield on Tuesday night.

It was nonetheless more than enough for Liverpool who are making it to the quarter-final of the Champions League for the first time in nine years.

While Jurgen Klopp will be hailed for his heroics, it will be the direct opposite for PSG’s Unal Emery who looks destined to lose his job on the heels of this latest Champions League ouster.