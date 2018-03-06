Champions League: Real Madrid, Liverpool through to quarter-final

PSG vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid and Liverpool have booked their places in the quarter-final stage of the UEFA Champions League.

While Madrid made it a double over PSG; beating them 2-1 on Tuesday night after previously thumping the Parisians 3-1 at Santiago Bernabeu, Liverpool took their legs of the pedal in their game against FC Porto.

The Reds who had won the first leg 5-0 in Portugal only played out a barren draw at Anfield on Tuesday night.

It was nonetheless more than enough for Liverpool who are making it to the quarter-final of the Champions League for the first time in nine years.

While Jurgen Klopp will be hailed for his heroics, it will be the direct opposite for PSG’s Unal Emery who looks destined to lose his job on the heels of this latest Champions League ouster.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.