PSG v Real Madrid (LIVE UPDATES): Will Paris witness a barnstorming fight back?

PSG have lost just once in their last 46 European home games. But, they cannot strive just to maintain this record because a draw does them no favours. Real Madrid will also not defend because Zinedine Zidane understands he has a suspect defensive set-up.

Unai Emery has said he has confidence in his players and the Paris magic. However, Real Madrid, 12-time European champions, are a different kind of beast when they step on the continent; and realistically, the Champions League is the only title they can win this season so they will be prepared.

Zidane will gamble on the fitness of Toni Kroos, Marcelo, and Luka Modric but he has a revitalized Cristiano Ronaldo in good scoring form – he has scored in eight UCL games in a row and has 13 goals in the tournament this season while PSG have a Neymar-size void to fill with former Real Madrid star, Angel Di Maria chomping at the bit.

Kick off is 8:45 p.m.