Matic seals victory for Manchester United in five-goal thriller

Related News

Nemanja Matic scored the winning goal on Monday night as Manchester United came from two goals down to beat Crystal Palace 2-3 in a thrilling Premier League tie at Selhurst Park

The Red Devils were two down to Andros Townsend and Patrick van Aanholt strikes but recovered to snatch three points which return them to second in the table.

Chris Smalling started the revival for United; firing home in the 55th minute before Romelu Lukaku got the equaliser in the 76th minute.

While one point would have been okay for the Red Devils, Jose Mourinho’s men got all three points on offer with Matic’s stoppage-time volley that broke the heart of Palace fans who are still neck deep in the relegation waters.