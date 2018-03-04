La Liga: Messi seals win for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid

Lionel Messi's goal [Photo Credit: Sean Cardovillis, @seancardo on Twitter)

Lionel Messi scored the only goal of the match as Barcelona battled to a lone goal win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday at Camp Nou.

With the win, Barcelona now have an eight-point cushion at the summit of the La Liga table.

Atletico entered the match having won their last few matches in all competitions, and a victory for the visitors would have moved them to within two points of the leaders after 27 matches of the 2017-18 campaign.

Messi’s first-half free kick decided the match, however, as Barcelona picked up a huge three points.

Barcelona will next face Brown Ideye’s Malaga in their next La Liga outing.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.