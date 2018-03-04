EPL: Brighton compound Arsenal’s woes

Related News

The free fall of Arsenal continued on Sunday as they were condemned to a 2-1 defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion in their Premier League clash at the Amex Stadium.

Goals from Lewis Dunk and Glenn Murray gave Brighton a two-goal advantage and although Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang halved the deficit before halftime, Arsenal were unable to force an equaliser after the break.

It was the fourth loss for the Gunners in five games as their miserable season continued.

With this latest defeat, the Gunners remain eight points adrift of fifth-placed Chelsea, but Brighton have moved into the top half of the standings with their third successive victory in the top flight.

Nigeria’s Alex Iwobi played for 74 minutes in Sunday’s game but he was unable to save the Gunners yet again before making way for Danny Welbeck.