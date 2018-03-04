Man City vs Chelsea (LIVE UPDATES): Blues seek revenge at Etihad Stadium

Related News

The fear of Manchester City among English teams is the beginning of wisdom and Chelsea are fully aware as they take on the table toppers in Sunday’s super clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Chelsea were beaten 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in the reverse fixture and they will be looking to exert revenge on the rampaging City team who are looking almost certain to dethrone them as the EPL kings.

It was Kevin De Bruyne that helped City to victory the last term and a lot will be expected of him again as Pep Guardiola’s men attempt a double over the Blues.

Chelsea need the best of results from Sunday’s game if they are to keep at least their top-four finish ambition on track.

Victor Moses and his Chelsea teammates are at present in fifth place on the EPL log; five points adrift of Tottenham Hotspur who occupy the last Champions League spot for now.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates from the Etihad Stadium… Kick off is 5 p.m.

Squads

CHELSEA: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Fabregas, Drinkwater, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, Pedro

Subs: Caballero, Cahill, Zappacosta, Emerson, Chalobah, Giroud, Morata

MAN CITY: Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Otamendi, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Silva, De Bruyne; Bernardo, Sane, Aguero

Subs: Bravo, Stones, Kompany, Danilo, Jesus, Yaya Toure, Foden

KICKOFF Chelsea get us underway at the Etihad.

The first corner goes to Manchester City

Azpilicueta cuts out a De Bruyne pass before it can reach Aguero

City have started firmly on the front foot, with David Silva at the centre of a couple of promising attacks

Manchester City with 82% possession at the moment

Nice defending by Chelsea denies Aguero chance to shoot

Shot by Leroy Sane goes over the bar

In Spain Barcelona are leading 1-0 against Atletico Madrid. Second half underway

Silva takes a dropping shot but goes over the net

Chelsea suffered defeat in Manchester last time out when they went down 2-1 at Old Trafford, and they are now five points adrift of the Champions League places

Yellow card for De Bruyne after a nasty challenge on Victor Moses.. looks like a red card offence though

Chance!! Sane almost gives City the lead but Azzipuleta makes a big clearance for Chelsea

Great defending by Cesar Azpilicueta from Chelsea to prevent his team conceding a goal

Manchester City are looking to record their first league double over Chelsea for the first time since the 2009-10 campaign.

A victory would take them a massive 18 points clear at the top of the table

Bernardo Silva toes the ball over the net as it remains Manchester City 0-0 Chelsea

Ball in the net but no GOAL for City as three players are ruled offside

City having the upper hand as far as possession is concerned.. The host have 77% of the possession presently

Half Time Manchester City 0-0 Chelsea