La Liga: Bale overtakes Beckham, sets new British record

Gareth Bale (Photo Credit: Marca)

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale on Saturday overtook David Beckham as the British player with the most appearances in La Liga.

The Wales forward marked the occasion by scoring the opening goal in his side’s 3-1 win over Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He struck his 62nd league goal for Real in his 117th appearance in Spain’s top flight.

Bale pounced on a loose ball in the area to hammer home with his left foot in the 24th minute, for his eighth league goal this campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored Real’s other goals either side of halftime as the double Champions League holders warmed up for their last-16 second leg away to Paris St Germain next Tuesday.

Last year, Bale overtook former FC Barcelona forward Gary Lineker as the British forward with the most goals in La Liga.

He has now surpassed the number of games former England captain Beckham played for Real between 2003 and 2007.

Bale joined Real for a then world-record 85.5 million pounds in September 2013 and has won three Champions Leagues, one Liga title and one King’s Cup.

However, his spell in Spain has been peppered with injury problems.

(Reuters/NAN)

