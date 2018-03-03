EPL: Iheanacho, Ndidi escape defeat

Related News

The Nigerian duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi barely escaped a home defeat in the Premier League on Saturday.

AFC Bournemouth were looking like they have sealed a famous win at the King Power Stadium before Riyad Mahrez saved the day for the Foxes with a well taken free kick at the dearth to make the tie end 1-1.

Ndidi like always played all 90 minutes for Leicester City while Iheanacho was introduced into the game in the second half.

Elsewhere, Swansea soared out of the Premier League relegation zone with a 4-1 home win over West Ham, who lost defender Winston Reid to what appeared to be a severe injury.

Also, Watford beat bottom club West Brom 1-0 at Vicarage Road with Troy Deeney scoring the game’s only goal.

At the other end of the table, Tottenham moved to within one point of Manchester United after a 2-0 win over Huddersfield at Wembley with a brace from Son Heung-min.

Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off saw Burnley come from behind to beat Everton 2-1 at Turf Moor and end a 12-game winless run.

Turkey forward Cenk Tosun had put the visitors in front after 20 minutes with his first goal in English football but at the end it proved inadequate as the Toffees failed to get any point from their Saturday outing.

England – Premier League March 3

Burnley 2 – 1 Everton

Leicester City 1 – 1 AFC Bournemouth

Southampton 0 – 0 Stoke City

Swansea City 4 – 1 West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur 2 – 0 Huddersfield Town

Watford 1 – 0 West Bromwich Albion