Russia: Ahmed Musa showers praise on Super Eagles coach

Super Eagles assistant captain, Ahmed Musa, recently retraced his steps to Russia in order to attain match fitness before the World Cup.

His tenure at Leicester City had turned him into a perennial bench warmer but in an Instagram post, Musa praised Gernot Rohr for being a pillar as he sought to find his way to playing regularly.

“Words cannot express the gratitude I am feeling for what you did. I appreciate your generosity.

“What did I ever do to deserve you? You are amazing! A great teacher inspires and you have inspired me to excel in the game of football.

“I stumbled and failed but you taught me to never give up and keep on trying. I just want to say THANK…THANK FOR THE VISIT”

Rohr had advised players of the national team not getting playing time at their clubs to seek January loan moves, to which Musa, Brown Ideye, Isaac Success acceded and have started playing again.

Rohr said in January, “Musa is going back to Russia and it is very good news that he will be playing there.

“Musa playing in Russia is a positive development so that we will have the sympathy of Russian fans. We have seen that when Brian Idowu was introduced in the game against Argentina.

“The fans encouraged us and he scored, this can be a good reason to get support from Russian fans because the people there like Musa.”

Musa has played twice for CSKA in the Europa League and helped the team qualify over Crvena Zvezda 1-0 on aggregate for the round of 16. Musa is also the only Nigerian to have scored a brace at the World Cup, a feat he achieved against Argentina at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.