Manchester City thrash Arsenal again

Manchester City on Thursday night showed that Arsenal are no match for them as they whipped the Gunners 3-0 at the Emirates stadium in a Premier League clash.

This is third time City are confirming their superiority over the Gunners this season; having thrashed them in the reverse fixture; 3-1 and in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final 3-0.

While there were initial doubts as regards Thursday’s Premier League clash going on as planned due to unfavourable weather conditions, the game did hold and it was a nightmare for Arsenal.

It was Bernardo Silva that set the tone as he netted the first goal for Pep Guardiola’s side in the 15th minute.

It did not take too much time for City to double their lead and that was achieved by David Silva who was on target in the 28th minute.

The final nail on the Arsenal coffin was driven in by Leroy Sane who scored City’s third goal in the 33rd minute.

Though Arsene Wenger’s men held their own in the second half, it was too late as City restored their 16-point gap at the summit of the EPL log.

Man City will now turn their attention to facing Chelsea on Sunday, whereas Arsenal will look to bounce back against Brighton & Hove Albion.