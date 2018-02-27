Usain Bolt set for action at Old Trafford

Related News

Athletics legend, Usain Bolt, is exchanging his running spikes for football boots and he would be showing the world just how good he is at an exhibition game at the Old Trafford in few months’ time.

Bolt had put many people in suspense when he tweeted on Sunday night that he has ‘signed’ for a football team and would only reveal the identity today (Tuesday by 8.00GMT).

While many erroneously predicted that Bolt was going to sign for the South African club, Mamelodi Sundowns, where he trained recently when he visited the country, it turned out that the Jamaican has joined Soccer Aid World XI.

Usain’s Soccer Aid World XI will go up against Robbie’s England with competing teams made up of A-list stars and footballing legends set to walk out onto the Theatre of Dreams pitch this summer to take part in a Charity Game.

Usain Bolt, Soccer Aid World XI said: “It is my dream to make it as a professional footballer, so to be able to step out onto the pitch at Old Trafford in June, and play against some of football’s biggest legends is going to be remarkable. I enjoy the thrill of competition in front of a crowd, so Robbie and his England team better watch out as I won’t be going easy on them! I’ve got a pretty special celebration planned for when I score, by the way. My team is going to be unbeatable – and Soccer Aid for Unicef is counting on your support to make a difference to thousands of children around the world. Come and join in the fun!”

The international friendly match will take place at Old Trafford on Sunday 10 June, just four days before the FIFA World Cup in Russia begins.