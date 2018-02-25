Nigeria League Round-Up: Rangers, Pillars share points in Enugu

Related News

The star match in the Nigeria Professional Football League this weekend ended in stalemate.

In what was dubbed “the battle of former champions”, Rangers and Kano Pillars settled for a 1-1 draw in their keenly contested Match Day 10 duel at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium in Enugu.

Godwin Aguda gave the Flying Antelopes the lead just before halftime. But the League’s top scorer, Junior Lokosa, continued his rich run of form; netting the equaliser for Pillars in the second half.

There was another stalemate in Lagos where MFM FC were forced to a barren draw by Lobi Stars.

The Olukoya Boys have always beaten every visiting team at the Agege Stadium fondly referred to as the Soccer temple; but they just could not find a way pass their opponents in Sunday’s duel.

Elsewhere, it was worse for Kwara United who were beaten with a lone goal at home by Rivers United.

The Kwara United coach, John Obuh, has already been given the ultimatum to win his next of games or get sacked.

There was a sweet return home for Niger Tornadoes on Sunday as they registered a 2-0 win over Abia Warriors in their first game back at the Bako Kontagora Stadium in Minna.

Yobe Desert Stars also coasted to a 2-0 win over neighbors El-Kanemi Warriors in their Match Day 10 tie on Sunday.

Nigeria Professional Football League – Week 10 Results

Enyimba 2:1 Sunshine Stars

Enugu Rangers 1:1 Kano Pillars

Yobe Desert Stars 2:0 El Kanemi Warriors

Niger Tornadoes 2:0 Abia Warriors

Kwara United 0:1 Rivers United FC

FC Ifeanyi Ubah 1:0 Nasarawa United

Wikki Tourists 1:1 Katsina United

MFM FC 0:0 Lobi Stars