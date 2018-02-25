Carabao Cup: Guardiola wins first England trophy in style

Related News

After ending last season empty-handed, Pep Guardiola has won his first piece of silverware as Manchester City manager. He did so in style, thrashing Arsenal 3-0 in the final of the Carabao Cup.

It was the first time Arsenal and City will be meeting in a major Cup final. While the Gunners had triumphed in recent meetings between both sides at Wembley, Arsene Wenger and his team were simply overpowered on Sunday.

City got off to a bright start with Sergio Aguero giving them the lead in the 18th minute.

While no more goals were scored in the first half, the Cityzens continued from where they stopped as Vincent Kompany doubled the lead just before the hour-mark.

Any hopes of Arsenal mounting a fightback was extinguished when David Silva made it 3-0 in the 65th minute.

With City claiming the Carabao Cup otherwise known as the League Cup, a domestic double is on the cards as Guardiola’s men are on course to also win the Premier League title.

With barely 10 games to be played, Manchester City have a massive 13 points lead despite playing a game less compared to their closest rivals.

City are also one leg in the quarter final of the Champions League after their first leg triumph over Basel.

As for Arsenal, their only hope for a silverware is in the Europa League where they are in the Round of 16 but have a mountain to climb against AC Milan.