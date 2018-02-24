EPL: Big win takes Liverpool to second spot

Related News

Liverpool are now second on the log on the EPL standings after they recorded a massive 4-1 win over West Ham United in their Premier League clash on Saturday at Anfield.

The usual suspects Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Firmino were all on target as the Reds overtook Manchester United on the log to occupy the second spot.

It was Emre Can that set the tone for the day as he headed in Liverpool’s 100th goal of the season from a Salah corner after 29 minutes.

The Reds had only a goal advantage from the first half before they tore the Hammers apart in the second half.

With the latest win, Jurgen Klopp’s men now have 57 points from 28 games one better than United who have played a game less.

In other Saturday games, the Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi could only get a 1-1 draw in their home game against Stoke City.

The Burnley, Southampton game also ended in a 1-1 draw while Brighton & Hove Albion were on top of their game; thrashing Swansea City 4-1.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United blew away a two-goal lead to settle for a 2-2 draw away from home against AFC Bournemouth.

England – Premier League February 24

Leicester City 1 – 1 Stoke City

AFC Bournemouth 2 – 2 Newcastle United

Brighton & Hove Albion 4 – 1 Swansea City

Burnley 1 – 1 Southampton

Liverpool 4 – 1 West Ham United

West Bromwich Albion 1 – 2 Huddersfield Town