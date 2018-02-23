Europa League: Arsenal draw AC Milan

Related News

Alex Iwobi and his Arsenal teammates have been drawn against Italian giants AC Milan in the last 16 of the Europa League.

The Gunners survived a major scare against Swedish minnows Ostersunds in the round of 32 on Thursday, progressing through on aggregate despite a shock 2-1 home defeat at the Emirates.

The Gunners will now have to brace up for a two-legged tie against AC Milan, who are enjoying a resurgence under manager Gennaro Gattuso and are still unbeaten in 2018.

While the Arsenal/Milan tie is the pick of the round-of-16 draw, there are a number of other high-profile games to look forward to.

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund will take on Red Bull Salzburg, while Atletico Madrid have been drawn against Lokomotiv Moscow – one of four Russian clubs still in the competition.

Marseille are the only other French team still in the competition and they will face La Liga side Athletic Bilbao, while Sporting Lisbon have been drawn against Viktoria Plzen.

EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND-OF-16 DRAW IN FULL

Lazio vs. Dynamo Kiev

RB Leipzig vs. Zenit St Petersburg

Atletico Madrid vs. Lokomotiv Moscow

CSKA Moscow vs. Lyon

Marseille vs. Athletic Bilbao

Sporting Lisbon vs. Viktoria Plzen

Borussia Dortmund vs. Red Bull Salzburg

AC Milan vs. Arsenal