Europa League: Iwobi progresses with Arsenal

Related News

Alex Iwobi and his Arsenal teammates have secured their berth in the next phase of the Europa League despite their disappointing 1-2 loss at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday against Oestersunds FK.

After putting up a ruthless display in their first leg clash a fortnight ago, many expected that Arsenal will tear their opponents to shreds in Thursday’s return leg fixture.

However, that was not the case as the Gunners put up a lethargic performance and were two goals down inside the first 30 minutes.

Fortunately, Arsenal fought hard enough to see that their advantage was not completely blown off and they were given a big lifeline with Sead Kolasinac scoring almost immediately after the restart.

While the game ended 1-2 on the night, Arsenal progressed with 4-2 aggregate scoreline.

Meanwhile, on Thursday also, another Nigerian star, Ahmed Musa, also qualified for the Europa League Round of 16 with CSKA Moscow.