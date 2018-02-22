Champions League: De Gea saves Manchester United against Sevilla

Related News

Manchester United were practically saved from defeat in the hands of Sevilla on Wednesday night largely due to the heroics of David de Gea

A stunning first-half save by the Spaniard helped Manchester United earn a goalless draw with Sevilla in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Wednesday night.

Clear chances were few and far between for both sides despite Sevilla registering 25 shots to United’s six, but the only one which looked like going in came when Luis Muriel’s header was spectacularly tipped over by the keeper.

The Red Devils will now take a slight advantage into the second leg at Old Trafford next month as they look to book their place in the quarter-finals of the competition – something Sevilla have never achieved.

In the night’s other game, Shakhtar Donetsk. edged Roma 2-1.