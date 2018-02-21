CAF Champions League: Nigeria’s two representatives progress to next round

Related News

Reigning Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Plateau United, as well as MFM FC have secured their slots in the next phase of the CAF Champions League.

Both teams in their second leg games played on Wednesday emerged victorious with MFM FC pipping AS Real Bamako by a lone goal and Plateau United recording similar scoreline away to Eding Sports Club of Cameroon.

While MFM FC pulled through narrowly with a 2-1 aggregate scoreline having played a 1-1 draw in Bamako a fortnight ago, Plateau United were more ruthless going through with an emphatic 4-0 aggregate scoreline.

Plateau United will now be facing Tunisian giants, Etoile Du Sahel, in the next round while MFM FC will still have to wait to know their next opponent.