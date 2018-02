Related News

Lionel Messi scored his first ever goal against Chelsea as Barcelona came from behind to draw 1-1 in Tuesday night’s Champions League last-16 first leg at Stamford Bridge.

Willian had put Chelsea ahead just past the hour after hitting the bar on two occasions.

Messi leveled for the visitors in the 75th minute to leave the tie delicately poised ahead of the return match at Camp Nou next month.

Nigeria’s Victor Moses was in action from start to finish and he gave a good account of himself.