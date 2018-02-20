NFF Awards: Victor Moses, Oshoala pick top prizes

Related News

Victor Moses and Asisat Oshoala were voted the Player of the Year male and female respectively in the maiden edition of the AITEO/NFF Awards held Monday night at the Eko Hotel and Suites.

The duo were indeed exceptional during the period under review; capping up their respective sterling displays with some sort of silverware for their respective clubs and were thus duly rewarded during Monday night’s awards.

Those present at the award included NFF President Amaju Pinnick, First Vice President Seyi Akinwunmi, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura, CAF President Ahmad Ahmad and Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

Former Nigeria internationals Segun Odegbami, Wilson Oruma, Femi Opabunmi, Ann Chiejine, Rita Nwadike, Austin Okocha, Friday Ekpo, Christian Chukwu, Mutiu Adepoju, Daniel Amokachi, Garba Lawal, Emmanuel Okala and Felix Owolabi were also present at the awards, with some of them presenting the awards.

The award for the Young Player of the Year for Men went to 2018 CHAN defender Ikouwem Udoh while the Young Player of the Year for Women went to Super Falcons forward Rasheedat Ajibade.

In other categories, the Fair Play award went to Nigeria National League club, Remo Stars, the Fans of the Year award was presented to El-Kanemi Warriors.

Also, top Nigerian artistes like Daniel, Reekado Banks, Pato Ranking, Simi, Tiwa Savage, and Falz were on hand to thrill audience at the awards.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Victor Moses (Winner)

Wilfred Ndidi

Anthony Okpotu

PLAYER OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Asisat Oshoala (Winner)

Charity Reuben

Francisca Ordega

COACH OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Kennedy Boboye (Winner)

Abdu Maikaba

Fidelis Ilechukwu

COACH OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Whyte Ogbonna

Edwin Okon

Ann Chiejine (winner)

YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Stephen Odey

Nura Mohammed

Ikouwem Udoh ( Winner)

YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Rashidat Ajibade ( Winner)

Anam Imo

Gift Monday

GOAL OF THE SEASON

Sikiru Olatunbosun (MFM v Rangers) Winner

Shedrack Asiegbu (Abia Warriors v Plateau United)

Oche Salifu (Remo Stars v El Kanemi)

Fair Play

Remo Stars

Fans of the Season:

El-Kanemi Warriors

Platinum Award categories:

Gianni Infantino

Sports Station of the Year:

Channels Sport

Legends Eleven:

Ann Chiejine

Austin Eguavoen

Okechukwu Uche

Christian Chukwu

Segun Odegbami

Nwankwo Kanu

Felix Oowlabi

Thompson Usiyen

Mercy Akide

Adokiye Amiesimaka

Austin Okocha