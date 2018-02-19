UPDATED: Wigan knock Manchester City out of FA Cup

Wigan Athletic’s Will Grigg celebrates with Max Power. Photograph: Andrew Yates/Reuters (Photo Credit: The Guardian UK)

The Premier League leaders, Manchester City, have been knocked out of the FA Cup.

The league leaders were defeated by Wigan, 1-0, on Monday night.

The defeat means Manchester City’s hopes of a quadruple of titles this season has been punctured.

Will Grigg got the only goal in the 79th minute of the match and there was no coming back for Pep Guardiola’s men who were reduced to ten men in the first half.

With Monday’s disappointment, City will now be focusing on the Premier League where they are seen as the firm favourites.

The Citizens are also already in the Carabao Cup final where they will face Arsenal as well as the Champions League where they have one foot already in the quarter finals.

