Ronaldo scores as Real Madrid survive Betis scare

Real Madrid overcame a shaky performance to beat Real Betis 3-5 in their La Liga clash on Sunday night at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Real Madrid were trailing 2-1 by halftime despite scoring first through Marco Asensio in in the 11th minute.

Five minutes into the second half, Sergio Ramos ensured that Real Madrid were levelled with their host and things got better afterward when Asensio scored his second goal of the game to make it 3-2 in favour of Zinedine Zidane’s men.

The reigning champions then made it 4-2 in the 65th minute – Ronaldo firing the ball past Adan from inside the box as Betis struggled to deal with the rise in tempo.

Betis had one back in the 85th minute when Sergio Leon turned a Junior cross home at the far post, but Joaquin passed up their best chance of an equaliser when he fired a free kick over the crossbar.

Real Madrid were not finished, however, and added a fifth in the second minute of added time when late substitute Benzema swept a low Vazquez cross into the far corner of the net.