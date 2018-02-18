Nigeria League: Nasarawa, Kwara United Play Six-Goal Thriller In Lafia

Related News

It was goals galore in the Nigeria Professional Football League Match Day 9 duel between Nasarawa United and Kwara United on Sunday at the Lafia Township Stadium.

The game which ended in dramatic fashion produced six goals shared equally between the two teams.

It was Nasarawa United’s Segun Sogebso who scored the opening goal of the game from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute.

There were no more goals in the first half but there was plenty of drama in the second 45 minutes.

Stephen Alfred in the 64th minute got the equaliser for Kwara United, but the joy was short-lived with Najeem Olukokun responding with two goals which saw Nasarawa United leading 3-1 with just six minutes after the goal.

Kwara United threw in all they had in the dying stages and they were rewarded with a share of the spoils as Alfred scored his side’s second goal before Michael Ohanu broke the heart of Lafia fans with an added time equaliser.

Both Nasarawa United and Kwara United now have 10 points from nine games.

In other Sunday games, Rivers United continued their dominance over Niger Tornadoes; beating the team 2-0 in Port Harcourt.

There were also home wins for Abia Warriors and El Kanemi Warriors who defeated Yobe Desert Stars and Go Round FC respectively.

The star match of the weekend between Kano Pillars and Enyimba ended in a 1-1 draw.

Full Results

Heartland 2-1 Wikki

Katsina 3-0 FCIU

Nasarawa Utd 3-3 Kwara Utd

Rivers Utd 2-0 Tornadoes

Abia Warriors 3-1 Yobe DS

El-Kanemi 2-1 Go Round

Kano Pillars 1-1 Enyimba