WAFU Cup: Nigeria’s Super Falcons beat Senegal, hit semi-final

Rasheedat Ajibade’s hat trick against Senegal has secured the Super Falcons a place in the semi-finals of the maiden West African Football Union (WAFU) Women’s Cup in Ivory Coast.

Ajibade’s first half goals ensured a second win for Thomas Dennerby since he took charge of the team in January.

The first goal came 19 minutes into the game when the striker collected Glory Ogbonna’s cross from a corner beyond Senegal’s goalkeeper Ouleye Dieye.

Wogu set up Ajibade’s brace which she finished effortlessly in the 30th minute.

Four minutes later, Ajibade netted her hat trick as she slotted in a flowing pass from Glory Ogbonna.

The team will now take on Togo who saw off Mali 1-0 in Group B.

Ajibade was named Woman Player of the Match held at Sport Park Stadium in Abidjan.

(NAN)