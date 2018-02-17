FA Cup: Eagles trio to clash in quarter-final

Super Eagles
Super Eagles of Nigeria [Photo credit: Brila.net]

It will be a battle of ‘brothers’ in one of the star fixtures in the quarter-final of the 2017/18 Emirates FA Cup.

The Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho have been drawn against their national team-mate Victor Moses in the quarter-final of the 2017/18 Emirates FA Cup.

A Chelsea side without Moses thumped Hull City 4-0 on Friday to secure a final eight spot while Ndidi and Iheanacho bagged 90 minutes in Leicester City’s 1-0 win over Sheffield United on the same day.

In other fixtures, Manchester United who defeated Huddersfield Town on Saturday courtesy of a brace from Romelu Lukaku have been drawn against Brighton.

On the other hand, Premier League leaders Manchester City who are away to Wigan on Monday will face Southampton should they overcome the League One outfit.

Here is the FA Cup quarter-final draw in full:

Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea v Rochdale or Tottenham

Manchester United v Brighton

Leicester v Chelsea

Wigan or Manchester City v Southampton

Ties will be played 16-19 March.

