NFF Awards: Victor Moses, Oshoala top list of nominations

The Nigeria Football Federation has released the list of nominees for its maiden NFF Football Awards which is supported by partners AITEO and the Lagos State as Host City.
The award ceremony is fixed to take place at the Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday, February 19.
It is the first time that the nation’s football –governing body is organizing an Awards ceremony to reward and inspire the major actors and actresses in the Nigerian Football space.
Gongs will be presented to winners in Player of the Year (men), Player of the Year (women), Coach of the Year (men), Coach of the Year (women), Young Player of the Year (men), Young Player of the Year (women), Team of the Season, Fairplay Award, Goal of the Season, Fans of the Season, NFF Development Award and Platinum Award categories.
The list of all the nominees for the inaugural NFF/AITEO AWARDS in Lagos Monday include;
1) PLAYER OF THE YEAR (MEN)
Victor Moses
Wilfred Ndidi
Anthony Okpotu
2) PLAYER OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)
Asisat Oshoalajo
Charity Reuben
Francisca Ordega
3) COACH OF THE YEAR (MEN)
Kennedy Boboye
Abdu Maikaba
Fidelis Ilechukwu
4) COACH OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)
Whyte Ogbonna
Edwin Okon
Ann Chiejine
5) YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR (MEN)
Stephen Odey
Nura Mohammed
Ikouwem Udoh
6) YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)
Rashidat Ajibade
Anam Imo
Gift Monday
7) TEAM OF THE SEASON (MEN)
Plateau United
Akwa United
MFM FC
8) TEAM OF THE SEASON (WOMEN)
Rivers Angels
Nasarawa Amazons
Ibom Angels
9) GOAL OF THE SEASON
Sikiru Olatunbosun (MFM v Rangers)
Shedrack Asiegbu (Abia Warriors v Plateau United)
Oche Salifu (Remo Stars v El Kanemi)